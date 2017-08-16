Why statues of women are appearing on South Korean buses

This week marked International Comfort Women Day on August 14, a day commemorating the east and southeast Asian women abducted and forced into sex slavery by Japanese soldiers in World War II. Buses across Seoul, South Korea have installed statues of the women to keep their memory going.

As Channel News Asia reports, similar statues have appeared in public venues for years – the figures are usually young, barefoot women in traditional outfits known as hanbok.

"It is designed to remind South Koreans of suffering the women went through," Rim Jin-Wook, the head of Dong-A Traffic Service that organised the statues, told CNA. “We wanted to urge people not to forget our painful history.”

It’s intended that the figures would remain on Seoul bus routes until the end of September, and then they will be sent to other locations to be put on permanent public display.

Over 200,000 women are thought to have been coerced into brothels ran by Japanese soldiers in World War II, across Korea, Taiwan, China and the Philippines. Records of survivors’ accounts detailed that they were promised legitimate work under false pretences, and many were abducted and brought to ‘comfort stations’ in their home countries, while others were trafficked elsewhere.