Donald Trump holds extraordinary, unhinged press conference

Donald Trump, the endlessly morbid president of the United States, just held a press conference at Trump Tower in which he blamed ‘both sides’ for the terrorist attack in Charlottesville that left Heather Heyer dead.

Asking a reporter to ‘define alt-right’, he then asked the reporter whether or not the ‘alt-left’ were to blame and referred to an individual journalist at the conference simply as ‘fake news’.

“You had a group on one side who was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent, and nobody wants to say that, but I’ll say it right now,” he said. “You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit, and they were very, very violent.

“Not all of those people were white supremacists, not all of those people were neo-Nazis.”

He defended people who protested the removal of a statue of Robert E.Lee, a Confederate era slaveowner, sympathising with people frustrated by ‘changing culture, changing history’. He then asked the rhetorical question, “Is it George Washington next, is it Thomas Jefferson?”

Trump also claimed that race relations had gotten better since he took office and ended by boasting that he owns one of the largest wineries in the United States, in Charlottesville.

Let’s say it how it is – one ‘side’ is to blame for what happened in Charlottesville, and it’s white supremacists, white supremacists that the Trump campaign and subsequent presidency has helped to empower.

Watch his worst, most insensitive and most stupid press conference yet, below.