Anti-same sex marriage group accidentally copy bisexual flag
The latest logo for an anti-marriage equality campaign in Australia is strangely similar to the bisexual pride flag. Unwittingly, the homophobes have copied an LGBT symbol.
As the Independent reports, the Coalition for Marriage is made up of hateful groups like Marriage Alliance, the Christian Schools Association and the Australian Christian Lobby. Same sex marriage isn’t legal in Australia, but there’s growing public support for change.
The organised front campaigns against equal marriage in the name of the so-called “silent majority”. They recently unveiled their new logo, which is blue, purple and pink, the same colours used in the bisexual pride flag.
Activist Michael Page designed the bi emblem back in 1988 to celebrate the bi community. The colours blend into each other, as a way to represent the fluidity of sexuality. It’s incredibly poignant, given the erasure of bi people even in the LGBT community. “The key to understanding the symbolism of the Bisexual pride flag is to know that the purple pixels of colour blend unnoticeably into both the pink and blue, just as in the ‘real world’, where bi people blend unnoticeably into both the gay/lesbian and straight communities,” Page once said, according to Pedestrian.
“Not the best use of the Bisexual Pride colour scheme but ok….” tweeted one user who noticed the similarities.
Another wrote: “Oh @LyleShelton that is a FABULOUS website. So pretty and flamboyant!!”
A study by the University of Melbour found 67 per cent of women and 59 per cent of men agreed homosexual couples should have the same marriage, employment and parenting rights as their heterosexual counterparts. The government in Australia also recently called for a postal vote on equal marriage.
Let us take great pleasure in the moment the hateful, anti-LGBT group realises their amazingly ironic mistake.
The newly merged No campaign - the Coalition for Marriage - literally have the Bi Pride Flag as their logo :') :') :') pic.twitter.com/BwekiFwSFY— Sally Rugg 🏳️🌈 (@sallyrugg) August 13, 2017
