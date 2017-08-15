Introducing the new blackest paint in the world

If you’ve been following the Anish Kapoor versus Stuart Semple colour war, then you’ll be pleased to know there’s a new player on the scene – Singularity Black. Created by neither British artist, instead, Singularity Black was developed by Massachusetts-based manufacturer NanoLab – a company not to be confused with UK-based Surrey NanoSystems, who came up with Vantablack, which until recently held the title as the blackest black.

When Vantablack was released, Kapoor (a 63-year-old man) gained the exclusive artistic rights to use it. This angered Semple (also grown, at 36), so much that he hit back with the pinkest pink and the glitteriest glitter, and allowed anybody in the whole wide world to use it, except Kapoor.

But the woes of two adult men aside, Singularity Black actually came about for a much more important reason. Space. And while technically Vantablack is actually blacker than Singularity Black, here’s the difference: since 2011, NanoLab, alongside NASA, has been researching ways to reduce glare on space equipment, and, so far, Singularity Black holds the lowest visible reflectance of any paint, ever. It absorbs so much light that it makes objects look completely flat, even if they aren’t – thanks to a hell of a lot of carbon nanotubes. It also borrows its name, Singularity Black, from the centre of a black hole. It’s quite black.