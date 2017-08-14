Teenager dies in one of China’s internet addiction camps

A teenager has died in China after a brief stay at an internet addiction boot camp. The 18-year-old’s parents were told that their son had to be rushed to a hospital, where he later died, just two days after they dropped him off.

The unnamed teen’s mother Ms Liu told her local newspaper, Anhui Shangbao, that she and her husband felt unable to help with his increasingly serious internet addiction. “When I sent my son to the centre he was still fine, how could he have died within 48 hours?” She described her son’s body as “completely covered with scars, from top to toe”.

China was one of the first countries to make overuse of the internet a clinical addiction amid growing fears over the perceived overuse of the internet and gaming among the country’s youth. Consequently, it has since seen a troubling rise in military style camps that are run out of government hospitals, private centres and schools by unlicensed staff. The camps were investigated in Web Junkie, an American-Israeli documentary premiered at Sundance in 2013.