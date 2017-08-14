Neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer appears to have been hacked

Neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer has been taken over by hackers purporting to be from the group Anonymous. The homepage is still filled with the same racist, anti-semitic vitriol (including a post attacking Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed at the far-right rally in Charlottesville on Saturday) but there’s now an additional post headlined: “End of Hate: Anonymous Now in Control of Daily Stormer”.

The post, which claims that the site is now under the control of Anonymous, reads: “WE HAVE TAKEN THIS SITE IN THE NAME OF HEATHER HEYER A VICTIM OF WHITE SUPREMACIST TERRORISM”, claiming that they have “all of the details on the servers” and will be releasing the data when “the time is right”. They additionally referenced the fact that founder and editor Andrew Algin recently told reporters that he was living in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Daily Dot reports that The Center for Investigative Reporting in San Francisco have discovered that he might not actually be in Lagos after all, complicating the story further. Anglin is currently facing a lawsuit that could destroy The Daily Stormer as he is being sued by the Southern Poverty Law Center for “harassing a Jewish family”. Posts on his website leave clues that he isn’t really in Nigeria, after all, despite claiming that he was receiving a warm welcome from the locals. To prove just how well he was getting on in Nigeria, he posted a photo of a woman named Julian Natukunda – who actually lives in Uganda. She told the Daily Dot that she has no idea who Anglin is.

Additionally, the company who host The Daily Stormer said on Sunday that the website had 24 hours to move to another provider following the piece about Heyer, so it seems likely that he made up the hack – The Independent says that this could be part of an effort to stir up anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Due to the loose nature of Anonymous, it is technically possible for anyone to conduct operations in its name.

However, one of the biggest Anonymous Twitter accounts has claimed that there is “no confirmation that ‘Anonymous’ is involved yet” and that it looks like a stunt. They added, “look at the cliche script of the site. It will give them a cute claim later that we're part of the 'Jewish Conspiracy' they rant about it.” For now it’s unclear whether Anonymous is responsible for the hack or not, so as always the only thing to do is to stay informed and not take anything for granted.