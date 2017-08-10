There’s a TV series based on the life of RuPaul in the works

Wig. Snatched. A television series is currently in development based on the life of RuPaul.

The show is set to be titled Queen, and will be loosely based on the life of the multihyphenate drag star. It will fictionalise his beginnings as a club kid in 80s New York, and trace his stratospheric rise to a world-renowned queer icon. Ru made the move from San Diego, to Atlanta, and then New York in the 80s to bust open the burgeoning nightclub scene. He first nailed the mainstream with the 1992 track “Supermodel (You Better Work It)”, and has since had a plethora of bangers, from “Jealous of my Boogie” to “Sissy That Walk”. Of course, he now heads up one of TV’s biggest competition shows, RuPaul’s Drag Race.

RuPaul is set to executive produce the show, and Gary Lennon, behind the Orange is the New Black scrip, is writing the series. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Queen will be available to stream on Hulu.

Recently, Ru revealed that he would like Willow Smith to play him in a biopic.

“This is about my New York life in the ’80s,” he said of the show. “Interview magazine in those days was my Bible. I grew up in San Diego wanting to be Andy Warhol.

“No grim storyline about white guys sniffing white powder. It’s the Yellow Brick Road. Wanting to go to six different clubs every night.”