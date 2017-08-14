Polly Nor’s art celebrates us women and our weirdness

Polly Nor has come a long way since her first solo show, Sorry Grandma: An Exhibition of Obscene Illustrations by Polly Nor, in 2015. Her trademark devils-in-human-skins have gone viral – thanks to her now 721k-strong Instagram following – even appearing as memes, made especially for Gucci. Finally, Nor is with a new show at east London’s Protein Studios, opening next week.

It’s Called Art Mum, Look it Up is, in part, a response to this surreal rise in Nor’s profile, rather than her own familial ties. “My mum’s actually quite arty and weird herself,” she laughs when I ask if the title of her new show is something she’s had to say to her own. Instead, she was thinking of the messages she now gets from fans (usually teenage girls) who’ve tried to persuade their parents to buy Nor’s prints or let them get a tattoo of her designs. “Yeah, that’s so surreal,” she laughs – especially since she remembers how, at the time of her first show when everything really started to take off for her, she was still temp-ing to afford to be able to draw on the side.

“For me, (the devil suits are) about growing up: feeling the pressure to look a certain way, or to put this face on for the rest of the world, but lots of people read into it in different ways” – Polly Nor

In 2017, Nor is a full-time artist and this show – scheduled just before she plans to switch off for a while and “have more time to draw” – is a timely reflection on just how far she’s come. “I really understand how much work goes into a show now,” she says about the process behind putting her work together again: “this is obviously going to be much bigger, and there’s an installation room as well with some never-before-seen “weird sculpture stuff”.

“I made them really big,” Nor confesses about a devil arm sculpture, inspired by her recurring line-drawings of those curling, only slightly insidious arms. “I didn’t plan them at all, I just started doing them and they slowly got so big that they don’t fit in my studio… I have no idea how I’m going to get them (to the show) yet – I just hope they don’t break on the way.” And there’s more. Wanting a similarly immersive experience of her work at Protein, Nor will also be recreating a version of the literal green room (a bedroom bursting with plants) she had at Secret Garden Party – complete with IRL bodysuit human skins like those worn by her illustrated devil women, hanging in the wardrobe.