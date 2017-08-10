Giant inflatable Trump chicken pops up outside White House

A large inflatable chicken with golden yellow coifed hair quite like U.S president Donald Trump, wings slayed in an expression of discontent and an urge to trigger nuclear war, has turned up right outside the White House. Trolling Trump has levelled up from the little blue Twitter bird.

As Slate reports, the 60-foot ‘Chicken Don’ has been appearing all over Washington D.C, ever since Trump refused to release his tax returns and exhibit other behaviours protesters deemed ‘chicken’ and cowardly. Other smaller versions have popped up in other parts of the U.S too.

The inflatable is facing the Ellipse side of the White House, in full view of other residents around Pennsylvania Avenue as well as thousands of gleeful Twitter users. Trump however is away on his 17-day working holiday at his golf resort in New Jersey.

While most of Twitter enjoys the last few lols we have before Trump incites World War III, right-wing commentators insist on getting hilariously angry at the giant inflatable. Some condemn Democrats pouring just over a grand into the protest – as Trump pisses away billions and strips away human rights – and others continue to spew the regular old racist bile about Obama.

Taran Singh Brar, a documentary filmmaker and the organiser of the Chicken Don’s latest appearance, told Huffington Post he bought it for $1300. The visual protest is challenging how “Trump is too chicken to release his tax returns... to stand up to Putin”.

“We are out here to criticise our president for being weak and ineffective as a leader and being too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Putin and now engaged in a game of chicken with Kim Jong Un,” Brar told the Washington Examiner. “Yet he wants a military parade in D.C. It’s all incongruous, and we are here to make fun of him for that.”