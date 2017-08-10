The Coen brothers’ western anthology series goes to Netflix

News broke earlier this year that the Coen brothers were working on their first ever television series. Today, more details have emerged about the project, as well as the news that streaming service Netflix has picked up the show.

The anthology series, titled The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, will feature six stories about the American frontier, with Tim Lake Nelson (of O Brother Where Art Thou?) starring as Buster.

"We are streaming motherfuckers!," the Coen brothers said in a statement. The six-part series will hit Netflix in 2018.

Though it’s the filmmaking duo’s first venture into television, they’ve previously explored the Wild West in films such as No Country for Old Men in 2007, and the 2010 remake of True Grit. The last feature film they directed was in the old timey Hollywood comedy Hail, Caesar!.

In October 2016, we heard that Joel and Ethan Coen were working on a film about the dark net, chronicling the true story of the digital drugs marketplace Silk Road, and its kingpin, Ross William Ulbricht. However, there’s been no major word since on what stage that’s got to.

