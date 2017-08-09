Indian women fight victim-blaming with #AintNoCinderella

Women across social media in India have been hitting out at a male politician who asked why a victim of stalking was “out so late at night” – hundreds of women have posted pictures of themselves out past midnight with the hashtag #AintNoCinderella.

Varnika Kundu from Chandigarh, Haryana, detailed the incident she experienced in the early hours of Saturday morning in a Facebook post. She wrote that two men chased her car, cut her off and then approached her vehicle, using physical force to try get in.

“They seemed to really be enjoying harassing a lone girl in the middle of the night, judging by how often their car swerved, just enough to scare me that it might hit me,” she said. She added that she felt lucky she was “not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere”.

Kundu reported the two men to the police, claiming that one is the son of a politician from the Prime Minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party, as Reuters reports. Her complaint was registered and the two men were arrested, then released on bail. BJP state vice president Ramveer Bhatti was reported by several news outlets to have focused not on condemning the men, but victim-blaming Kundu.

“The girl should not have gone out at 12 in the night,” he said, according to the Guardian. “Why was she driving so late in the night? The atmosphere is not right. We need to take care of ourselves.”

Bhatti told the Times of India: “Parents must take care of their children. They shouldn’t allow them to roam at night. Children should come home on time, why stay out at night?”