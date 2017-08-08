Mushpit explores social media hysteria in new exhibition

Bertie Brandes and Charlotte Roberts are expanding the satirical and genre-blurring spirit of Mushpit beyond the pages of their self-published zine with a one-night-only art show that taps into social media anxiety. On a bigger scale than ever before thanks to a collab with shoe brand Melissa, the punnily-titled exhibition, Interiority Complex, doubles as both a launch of the brand’s Flygrl collection, as well as a multimedia exploration of “self-surveillance and the body online” through art by an all-female line-up including Hannah Perry, fashion designer Elliss Solomon, and Dazed 100 alumni video artist Natalia Stuyk. With huge, printed curtains (reworking the traditionally feminine domestic sphere for 2017), 3D rendered videos examining symbols from our daily digital lives (like the Instagram tagged box), and a limited edition Dexter Lander-lensed Mushpit zine too (“Obviously, zines are our thing,”) – you’d be forgiven for thinking this might be quite a chaotic experience.

“We wanted this exhibition to be a bit mad and frantic – but also, in the middle, to have quite a calming space where you can read the zine and be like, ‘It’s OK, we’re all in it together.’” – Charlotte Roberts

That was the intention, really: “The whole thing is about interiors and playing with different ideas of what spaces are meant for,” Roberts says, going on to explain the “increased level of hysteria” they wanted to mimic from social media. “It’s just relentless. We wanted this exhibition to be a bit mad and frantic – but also, in the middle, to have quite a calming space where you can read the zine and be like, ‘It’s OK, we’re all in it together.’” Whether it be cyber-stalking, or comparing yourself to the rich, pretty girls who just seem to exist on the internet for a living, travelling and living their best life – Interiority Complex is all about experiencing the intensity of this obsession but, also, having some respite to reflect on these unsettling social media-anxieties IRL.