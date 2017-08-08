Watch Gorillaz go clubbing in ‘Strobelite’ video

Gorillaz go drinking, dancing and full on hedonistic partying in their latest visual for “Strobelite”, featuring singer Peven Everett and cameos from a few of their Humanz guests.

Noodle, Russel, Murdoc and 2D hit the club for the neon-splashed music video, and Noodle’s the first to take to the dancefloor. The virtual band’s creator Damon Albarn shows up, as well as Savage’s Jehnny Beth, Vince Staples and De La Soul’s Posdnuos. Elsewhere, 2D dabbles in some club drugs. Party.

The “Strobelite” video was directed by Raoul Skinbeck, said to be a friend of Murdoc’s, who has “a long and illustrious career in producing TV ads for a local double glazing company based in Stoke-on-Trent, and Murdoc thought he'd be rather good at making pop videos,” according to the band.

The band recently released the video for Humanz track “Sleeping Powder”, and played their jam-packed Demon Dayz festival in Margate.