Two members of Pussy Riot detained after protest in Siberia

Two members of Pussy Riot have reportedly been arrested after staging a protest in solidarity with a jailed Ukrainian filmmaker, according to the Washington Post. On Sunday (August 6), members of the Russian activist collective demonstrated at a prison colony in the Yakutia region of Siberia where Oleg Sentsov is being held, unfurling a banner with the words “Free Sentsov!” over a bridge.

Pussy Riot tweeted that Maria Alyokhina and group member Olga Borisova were both detained early on Monday and released a video of police stopping the car that the women were travelling in. Mediazona, the website set up by Alyokhina to track court and legal news, carries a photo taken from the jail they were taken to.