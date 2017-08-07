Two members of Pussy Riot detained after protest in Siberia
The activist group’s Maria Alyokhina and Olga Borisova have reportedly been detained following a protest in solidarity with jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov
Two members of Pussy Riot have reportedly been arrested after staging a protest in solidarity with a jailed Ukrainian filmmaker, according to the Washington Post. On Sunday (August 6), members of the Russian activist collective demonstrated at a prison colony in the Yakutia region of Siberia where Oleg Sentsov is being held, unfurling a banner with the words “Free Sentsov!” over a bridge.
Pussy Riot tweeted that Maria Alyokhina and group member Olga Borisova were both detained early on Monday and released a video of police stopping the car that the women were travelling in. Mediazona, the website set up by Alyokhina to track court and legal news, carries a photo taken from the jail they were taken to.
Pussy Riot's Masha Alekhina and Olya Borisova are arrested.— Pussy Riot (@pussyrrriot) August 7, 2017
They made a street action to support Oleg Sentsov, a political prisoner. https://t.co/55oXij1QCL
that's how they have arrested pussy riot— Pussy Riot (@pussyrrriot) August 7, 2017
2 pussy riot members are in a police station now https://t.co/ccrob4WkoJ
Oleg Sentsov was convicted of conspiracy to commit terror attacks by a Russian military court in 2015. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, though many figures within the Russian art world have described the charges as fabricated and politically motivated.
“Russia, Yakutsk, East Siberia,” Pussy Riot wrote on Facebook. “A bridge across Sisary Lake. There is Penal Colony #1 in twenty minutes drive. Oleg Sentsov, a political prisoner, was sent to serve his sentence here... Sentsov, after going through tortures during the investigation, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Sentsov and Kolchenko case is one of the main and key political issues in the history of Russia.”
Watch a video from the protest below.
