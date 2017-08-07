A weed company has bought an entire ghost town in Cali

A US marijuana company, American Green Inc., bought a small California town on Thursday with plans to turn it into a “hospitality destination”. The town, Nipton, which is near the Nevada border over three hours from Los Angeles, is 120 acres with only 20 inhabitants. The entire town cost just $5 million for the company to purchase, whose businesses include weed vending machines, apps, and a farm in Phoenix.

Nipton was founded in the gold rush and also has roots in ranching, but has been pretty empty since before the 1950s; although it does have a hotel, store, and school. American Green plan to spend 18 months and $2.5 million transforming the tiny town, and their developments will include the production of edibles, mineral baths, tourism, weed stores, and “a first-of-its-kind eco-tourism experience for conscious cannabis consumers.”

The first thing American Green plans to do in Nipton is bottle cannabis-infused water, but they also want their attractions to include “cannabis-product retail outposts, artist-in-residence programs, culinary events, and bed-and-breakfast lodging.”