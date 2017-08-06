Venue in Manchester to host anti-Islam book launch

After the tragic suicide bombing of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May, which killed 22 people, far-right activist Tommy Robinson immediately travelled to the city to peddle his anti-Islam sentiment.

“Our children are being killed,” he told his YouTube audience the day after the attack, standing outside a Manchester mosque. “There's 100,000 people who need to leave our country, a 100,000 who are enemies.”

He was immediately condemned for stoking the flames of Islamaphobia and using the tragedy to further his own political, and personal, agenda. But now, Robinson is returning to Manchester to launch his new book, “Mohammed's Koran: Why Muslims Kill For Islam”, at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre.

In a Facebook post, Robinson explained why he was holding the book lauunch: “Throughout the years, I’ve spent time at demonstrations and arguing on TV, but I’ve never had the opportunity to sit down and meet people. At this book launch event, we’ll enjoy great food, great company, and talk about the Koran, the future of Britain, and the struggles the West faces.”

The citizens of Manchester aren't happy. Dan Hett, whose brother Martyn Hett was killed in the attacks, took to Twitter to call out the venue for hosting Robinson.

“One of the 22 victims was my brother,” he wrote, “You don't get to profess Mancunian unity while also playing host to nazi shitehawk Tommy Robinson.”