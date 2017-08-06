Venue in Manchester to host anti-Islam book launch
Tommy Robinson's new book is called “Mohammed's Koran: Why Muslims Kill For Islam”
- TextDazed Digital
After the tragic suicide bombing of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May, which killed 22 people, far-right activist Tommy Robinson immediately travelled to the city to peddle his anti-Islam sentiment.
“Our children are being killed,” he told his YouTube audience the day after the attack, standing outside a Manchester mosque. “There's 100,000 people who need to leave our country, a 100,000 who are enemies.”
He was immediately condemned for stoking the flames of Islamaphobia and using the tragedy to further his own political, and personal, agenda. But now, Robinson is returning to Manchester to launch his new book, “Mohammed's Koran: Why Muslims Kill For Islam”, at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre.
In a Facebook post, Robinson explained why he was holding the book lauunch: “Throughout the years, I’ve spent time at demonstrations and arguing on TV, but I’ve never had the opportunity to sit down and meet people. At this book launch event, we’ll enjoy great food, great company, and talk about the Koran, the future of Britain, and the struggles the West faces.”
The citizens of Manchester aren't happy. Dan Hett, whose brother Martyn Hett was killed in the attacks, took to Twitter to call out the venue for hosting Robinson.
“One of the 22 victims was my brother,” he wrote, “You don't get to profess Mancunian unity while also playing host to nazi shitehawk Tommy Robinson.”
one of the 22 victims was my brother. you don't get to profess mancunian unity while also playing host to nazi shitehawk Tommy Robinson. https://t.co/j59jMeZgyo— Dan Hett (@danhett) August 5, 2017
My next charity event is making sure that Tommy Robinson book launch at @BowlersMcr doesn't go ahead in November.— Elliot (@ChorltonMum) August 5, 2017
Why is @BowlersMcr hosting racist Tommy Robinson's book launch? Do venue owners hate Manchester's multiculturalism as much as Robinson does?— Rachel (@racybearhold) August 5, 2017
In the past Hett has also appealed for people to stop using the tragedy to denounce immigration.
He told the Guardian: “As a young half-Turkish Mancunian, I’m not worlds away from this guy (Abedi). The idea that somebody would say, ‘Oh, this is an immigration problem’ frustrates me. How is this an immigration problem? A UK-born terrorist took out, among many other people, my UK-born Turkish brother … In an alternate timeline, the roles could have been reversed.”
Bowlers, a venue that tends to host club nights, have also been called out by Brendan Cox, the widow of MP Jo Cox who was killed by far-right racist Tommy Mair last year. He retweeted Hett with the caption “Absolutely”.
Following the Manchester bombing there was a fivefold rise in Islamophobic attacks in the UK. Increases were also seen after the London Bridge attack, leading up to the death of Makram Ali, who was killed by Darren Osborne outside Finsbury Park Mosque in a suspected retalitation.
Robinson, who has a conviction for assault, is the former leader of the English Defence League (EDL) and the current UK leader of Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (Pegida). There have already been reports of violence at another of his book launches in Sunderland.
After leaving the EDL in 2013, under the guise that Islamist ideas should be challenged "not with violence but with better, democratic ideas", Robinson seemed to have undergone a transformation, announcing that he would working with Muslims. But as of 2016 he was back in the Islamphobic hotseat with anti-Islam group Pegida.
Mohammed's Koran: Why Muslims Kill For Islam, co-written with Peter McLoughlin, will be Robinsons second book, following his 2015 autobiography, Enemy of the State.
Bowlers have been reached out to for comment
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com