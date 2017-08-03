Welcome inside the weird: the Autumn 2017 issue. Bill Skarsgård, Björk and Marine Vacth cover Dazed’s Autumn 2017 issue, which platforms the pop culture frontrunners who light up the dark

On her ecstatic new album, Björk boldly goes where she hasn't before — headlong into a glistening new utopia of her own, full of hope, birdsong and boundary-pushing beats. Fronting Dazed's cover in a special collaboration with visual wunderkind Jesse Kanda, she fronts an issue that platforms the sensations pushing pop culture into wild new territory.

Lighting up another of our four covers, Bill Skarsgård delivers a masterclass in terror in a cult remake to remember, taking on Stephen King’s most iconic creation in this year’s biggest horror film, Andrés Muschietti’s It.

Inside, he explains to Dean Mayo Davies how he wasn’t afraid to dive into Pennywise’s nightmare-inducing clown shoes. “Pennywise is a form that this entity is using — a manifestation of children’s fears,” he says. “I wanted to figure out not only who the clown is, but also what’s behind the clown.”

Another talent unafraid to break ground on-screen is Marine Vacth, our third cover star, who explores taboo and voracious sexuality in François Ozon’s psychological thriller Amant Double. Completing the four, model of the moment Sara Grace Wallerstedt applies magical thinking to a shoot by Jack Davison.

Diving deeper still into untapped terrain, Vince Staples explains his decision to swim against the tide with his genre-fusing masterstroke Big Fish Theory, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy sounds off about the dance-punk phenomenon’s righteous return, and Louis Garrel tackles French cinema’s greatest enigma, starring as filmmaking seer Jean-Luc Godard in the highly anticipated bopic, Redoubtable.

Björk photographed by Jesse Kanda, styled by Robbie Spencer

Bill Skarsgård photographed by Walter Pfeiffer, styled by Robbie Spencer

Marine Vacth photographed by Robi Rodriguez, styled by Katie Shillingford

Sara Grace Wallerstedt photographed by Jack Davison, styled by Robbie Spencer