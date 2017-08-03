Is Trump launching his own news show?

On Sunday, Trump shared a clip on his Facebook page of what is likely to become something of a series. The caption, “want to know what President Trump did this week? Watch here for REAL news!” is immediately pretty terrifying. The video features his daughter-in-law Lara Trump reciting “positive” news stories about the president from the last week. It’s disturbing but not remotely surprising that he’d choose someone from within the family to perform this weird little dance – why watch the fake mainstream media that comes from a variety of sources when you can watch the president’s family say how great he is on a Facebook clip ?

As usual, Donald Trump has not had a great couple of weeks. He’s managed to somehow lose (or fire) his chief of staff Reince Priebus, press secretary Sean Spicer , and brand new director of communications Anthony Scaramucci in that period, so it only makes sense that he’d attempt to regain some sort of control over the narrative. As we well know, there is nothing that Trump hates more than the ‘fake news’, and nothing that he loves more than TV (he is a reality TV star after all) so it was only natural that he’d try dipping his toe into actual full-blown propaganda sooner rather than later.

She opens with “I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week, because there’s so much fake news out there” before launching into stories about donations, jobs initiatives, and unemployment. Yes, he’s donated his salary, but it’s not like he needs the money. Yes unemployment is falling, but it has been since 2009. Everything in this video centres on the one thing Trump really cares about – money.

Obviously she fails to mention literally anything from the past week that matters, and she does it all with a big spooky Republican grin on her face (you know the type) while looking like one of the Desperate Housewives who only appears in episodes to fuck shit up for everyone else, or a hostage, which arguably she is.

While it’s easy to laugh at all that, the poor production values, and the absolute ridiculousness of it all, it’s still fucking terrifying. The whole vibe, from the caption down to Lara’s closer of “I’m Lara Trump, and that is the real news.” carries all of the hallmarks of propaganda. Scratch that, it is propaganda.

That the president of the apparently free United States is having his family members recite only positive news stories about him on his own Facebook page and calling it the “real news” is frightening, and just the latest in Trump’s efforts to skewer the narrative to make himself appear more like an actual leader. Comparisons with North Korea are not unwarranted, and the scariest thing is that there are people in the US who will believe this. Who won’t just look at it and go “lol! He’s gone mad!”. Who will allow it to inform their lives. Sadly, though, there’s not really much anyone can do right now except be vigilant and stay informed, as the man doing all this is not just a rogue madman, but the president of the United States of America.