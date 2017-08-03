Watch a film about the trans swimming club making waves

What it is to be trans in this world is often discussed in terms of bodies – trans bodies are a problem, to be fixed or they’re a secret, to be concealed. The trans body is isolated and marked out as fundamentally alien from the society in which it exists. It is singled out for scrutiny. In Cecilia Golding and Nick Finegan’s new film, ‘The Swimming Club’, which follows participants at TAGS (‘Trans and Gender non-conforming Swimmers’ Group) in London, one of the trans swimmers in the club explains how the scrutiny of trans people’s bodies and their meaning quickly transforms into the language of oppression: “they say that we’re unnatural, that we’re perverted that we’re not genuine people”.

When we spend so much time focussing on the bodies of trans people – a discussion which usually centres around the physical process of transition – we fail to scrutinise the cruelty and indifference of the spaces around them. Public space is not neutral and never shared equally – in order for some to enjoy freedom, others find their own suppressed. When I speak of my transition, I increasingly find it less interesting to talk about how I have changed but how the world around me did. Places I once felt comfortable – the bus stop, the gym, the beach – suddenly became places of fear. Where I had once been pleasantly invisible, I was now on show and up for discussion.