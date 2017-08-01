Laundry Service is launching a sister arts movement

Laundry Service designer Georgina Johnson is on a mission – and not just through the clothes she makes. Building on the self-love zine she created with Dazed 100 photographer Tyler Mitchell earlier in the year, The Laundry Arts programme is Johnson’s latest way of highlighting and supporting the experiences of women and minority artists – and its first exhibition, “Memories” launches this week at Protein Studios in east London.

Started as a “sister movement” to her main label – a fresh, free-from-stereotype fusion of couture and Johnson’s own perspective as a black woman herself – the programme is, at its core, about the power of collective action in making space for these narratives where there otherwise is none. “It’s all about creating a network of kin,” she tells us, explaining how the two ventures feed into each other. While past collaborators like lookbook photographer, friend, and Niijournal founder Campbell Addy will be involved (appearing as one of the event’s speakers on Sunday), The Laundry Arts mainly showcases the work of artists with less exposure, or at the beginning stages of their careers – like Evar Hussayni, photographer Devin N. Morris, and poet Abondance Matanda – who Johnson hopes to lift up with her own rising star. Some, like DJ MARTHA, who’s worked for Radar and Radio 1, have been friends for a while, while others Johnson found organically herself or through recommendations. All span the world though, with her being adamant to avoid the too-often limited “London, London, London” perspective of similar art movements: “When there’s a whole world, why not make it international?”

“Representation needs to be at the core of things: it needs to be people running things, shooting things, editing things – people at the front” – Georgina Johnson

“I think it’s really good to get people involved when you have a vision, and also to support people through it,” she says of her motivations, hyper-aware through her own lived experiences of how it’s not easy being a minority in the arts. The chances and opportunities afforded to more affluent, privileged people over genuine talents facing classist obstacles of not having enough money or the status of having gone to a certain university sits uncomfortably with Johnson, who remembers having to save all her student loan and start a Kickstarter to even fund her first exhibition – a residency in Amsterdam. “It’s unfortunate that, in a lot of these cases, the people that really want to do things and have to break their necks to do so, come from minority backgrounds,” she observes, though there’s a kind of “glory (in the way) they make it work,” worth celebrating.