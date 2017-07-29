Why you should make sure you don’t forget about this man

Hundreds of people gathered in Dalston this week to protest the death of Rashan Charles. They marched with placards repeatedly chanting “murderers”. A man put a megaphone to a policeman’s ear. “You kill our people,” he screamed. Tensions are running high, and last night a riot broke out close to where Rashan died.

After being chased on foot, 20-year-old Rashan was apprehended by police officers in a London shop on Saturday 22 July. Scotland Yard say he “tried to swallow an object” before being “taken ill” and that an officer sought to prevent the man from harming himself. But this statement stands in stark contrast with the CCTV footage released online.

An officer is clearly shown tackling Charles to the ground, wrapping his arms around his neck while he struggles, and a little while later another officer sits on his back. #JusticeforRash quickly flooded people’s timelines. But the cycle of death-to-hashtag has become far too formulaic and the circumstances of Charles’ death are eerily familiar.

The deaths of Eric Garner, Sandra Bland and Michael Brown received a healthy amount of attention in Britain, as did the rise of Black Lives Matter and the huge protests that took place last summer that shut down London. However, when it comes to acknowledging our own problems with structural racism in our police and mental health services, stories are deemed far less newsworthy and the uproar is significantly shorter lived.

While you could argue this due to the pervasive nature of America’s gun problem or the circulation of mobile phone footage, it doesn’t explain why Britain shows more solidarity to US victims than our own. Sarah Reed, Mzee Mohammed, Sean Rigg, Julian Cole, Kingsley Burrell, Christopher Alder, Jimmy Mubenga – all of these lives were ruined or stolen by law enforcement but passed quickly out of public consciousness. And larger (and more diverse) protests have occurred on the streets of London for American victims than the ones that have taken place in East London throughout the week.

“Charles is one of four black men to die in London after coming into contact with the Metropolitan Police in the last five weeks”

Out of the 349 deaths in custody in the last decade, 14 percent have been from an ethnic minority background. And for violent altercations such as shootings, they represent 40 per cent of the fatalities. Considering black and minority ethnic citizens make up 12 per cent of the UK, these figures are troubling. Troubling enough that in 2015 Theresa May (then Home Secretary) deemed it necessary to launch an independent review into deaths in custody – the results are yet to be released despite the fact that it was due last summer.

Charles is one of four black men to die in London after coming into contact with the Metropolitan Police in the last five weeks. At a vigil organised by Movement for Justice today, a hundred or so people gathered outside an east London police station and listened to statements from his family about their grief and next steps that should be taken by those who care about the situation.

However, there was conflicting messages from the speakers. Following on from the riot last night which saw demonstrators clash with police and attempt to block traffic, both the family and local MP Diane Abbott called for peace (“(We have to think about the) importance of peace on the streets, violence is not the answer,” she said), other speakers such as artist and activist Rashman said that they didn't want the calls for peace to amount to pacification.

“There's an agenda that Diane Abbott and these people have,” he added. “I'm not saying Diane Abbott is wrong, I understand that she's an MP, but I'm saying if you're going to tell the youth peace, you have to give them justice.”