Hari Nef joins cast of Robert Mapplethorpe biopic
The upcoming film about the renowned American artist and photographer recruits the model, actor and activist
Anna Cafolla
Production is reportedly underway for Mapplethorpe. Directed by Ondi Timoner, the film with chronicle the life of American artist and photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, known across the world for his boundary-smashing artworks that explored nudity, fetishism, sexuality and sensuality.
With Matt Smith in the leading role and Marianne Rendón as his sometime-lover, friend and collaborator Patti Smith, news has emerged that Hari Nef is joining the cast.
Nef, model, face of Gucci perfume, actor and trans activist, shared the news that she’s part of the upcoming biopic on Instagram, telling her followers she’s “quite proud and excited”. There's no news as of yet what exactly her role will be. Nef has previously featured in acclaimed TV series Transparent, and has spent much of 2017 filming Assassination Nation alongside Suki Waterhouse and Abra. She also recently starred in a Proenza Schouler campaign for Planned Parenthood with Grimes.
“It’s a very rich story about a cultural lightning rod, who in our country is probably one of the most controversial artists of all time,” Timoner previously told the Guardian about the project. “Back then, (Mapplethorpe) was doing the unthinkable. Outrageously rebellious... (The film) will hopefully cause people to go do their own thing.”
Last year saw the release of the documentary Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, which traced his life, provocative and awe-inspiring works, and his final show before he lost his battle with Aids. The doc centres on The Perfect Moment, his last exhibition which sparked a cultural war, obscenity trials and a nationwide conversation about censorship. The candid film, directed by Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, gave a striking, unflinching snapshot of the dedicated artist, helped by the limitless access they were given to his archive. Some of his most famous artworks include Patti Smith’s Horses cover, celebrity portraits of everyone from Andy Warhol to Debbie Harry, still life photographs and series of erotic nudes.
Smith documented much of her personal and creative relationship with Mapplethorpe in her beautiful 2010 book, Just Kids, though chose not to be involved in Timoner’s production. Mapplethorpe previously cast Girls actor Zosia Mamet in the role of Smith, who had to drop out due to reported schedule conflicts.
Timoner, who has directed past works such as Dig! about the Brian Jonestown Massacre, Dandy Warhols and other American rock bands, has the support of the Robert Mapplethorpe foundation, founded the year before he died in 1989.
“The Mapplethorpe Foundation was impressed by Ondi Timoner’s vision for the project and her strengths as an artist,” Michael Ward Stout, president of the foundation, told Indiewire. “We’re very pleased she has chosen to tell Robert’s story.”
Hari would have made an absolutely incredible Patti, but we're psyched to see what part she takes on.
