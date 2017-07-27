Hari Nef joins cast of Robert Mapplethorpe biopic

Production is reportedly underway for Mapplethorpe. Directed by Ondi Timoner, the film with chronicle the life of American artist and photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, known across the world for his boundary-smashing artworks that explored nudity, fetishism, sexuality and sensuality.

With Matt Smith in the leading role and Marianne Rendón as his sometime-lover, friend and collaborator Patti Smith, news has emerged that Hari Nef is joining the cast.

Nef, model, face of Gucci perfume, actor and trans activist, shared the news that she’s part of the upcoming biopic on Instagram, telling her followers she’s “quite proud and excited”. There's no news as of yet what exactly her role will be. Nef has previously featured in acclaimed TV series Transparent, and has spent much of 2017 filming Assassination Nation alongside Suki Waterhouse and Abra. She also recently starred in a Proenza Schouler campaign for Planned Parenthood with Grimes.

“It’s a very rich story about a cultural lightning rod, who in our country is probably one of the most controversial artists of all time,” Timoner previously told the Guardian about the project. “Back then, (Mapplethorpe) was doing the unthinkable. Outrageously rebellious... (The film) will hopefully cause people to go do their own thing.”