Exhibition highlights queer histories erased from art

Already this year, various high-profile art institutions have presented tributes to the Sexual Offences Act 1967, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary. The legislation partially decriminalised sex between some men in England and Wales, yet its rules and regulations were so strict that it arguably exacerbated existing homophobia.

Few exhibitions incorporate this level of detail; one notable upcoming exception is Coming Out: Sexuality, Gender & Identity, which opens at Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery on Friday.

Curated by Charlotte Keenan McDonald in collaboration with the Arts Council Collection, the exhibition specifically aims to illuminate multiple queer histories which are often erased from galleries and museums. “It felt it was really important to acknowledge what the limitations of institutions historically have been and what they might be going forward,” explained McDonald. “There’s a risk of presenting these histories as one closed narrative; I wanted this exhibition to highlight that life isn’t like that, and that history isn’t like that. There are lots of stories to tell.”

A refreshing mix of heavy-hitters and cult favourites align the walls, their work traversing various mediums including – but not limited to – video, collage, performance, and paint. Andy Warhol’s pop art portraits sit just metres away from Sunil Gupta’s “Exiles”, a series of arresting images depicting queer intimacy in India, a country whose law against same-sex intercourse remains in place despite being temporarily repealed.

These photographs saw Gupta return to his hometown of New Delhi after spending part of his life in New York and eventually settling in London. All the while, the artist revealed he was struggling to reconcile the composite parts of his own identity: “As a gay man in the west, I was in danger of losing my Indian identity,” he explained in a 2009 interview quoted in the exhibition catalogue. “There didn’t seem to be too many young gay Indians around, not on the gay scene, nor amongst the activists and certainly not in the art history circuit. Surely I couldn’t be the first?”

Gupta’s words allude to the whitewashing which often takes place in art institutions and queer spaces more generally. Even now, galleries will often claim to be diverse or intersectional while still depicting PoC as subjects as opposed to autonomous artists with the power to craft their own narratives. This is what sets Coming Out apart from its contemporaries; not only are there plaques explaining Crenshaw’s ‘intersectionality’ in terms accessible to young audiences, there are various new acquisitions purchased with funding from the Arts Council Collection. This money enabled McDonald to look beyond the works already available to her and to actively diversify the museum’s collection.