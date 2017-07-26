Kylie Jenner accused of copying British artist’s work
Sara Pope is suing the reality star for ripping off her ‘lip bite’ artwork in a TV trailer promoting her reality show
- TextAnna Cafolla
British-based artist Sara Pope is suing Kylie Jenner over the latest campaign to promote Jenner’s show Life of Kylie. Pope claims Jenner copied her “Temptation Neon” artwork, which features teeth biting glossy lips, in a teaser trailer.
The contemporary artist is suing the 19-year-old, E! Entertainment and NBC Universal for an undisclosed account. In a statement given to TMZ, a spokesperson for Jenner claimed she was not personally responsible for the artwork, and that it came from a third party.
A first look at my docu-series #LifeofKylie is out now! pic.twitter.com/cQI7upbkrB— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 11, 2017
In November last year, Vlada Haggerty settled out of court after claiming Kylie used her ideas in her make-up collection advertisements – namely, the dripping lip art style that’s become synonymous with Jenner’s cosmetic line. Jenner was also accused of ripping off YouTuber Shannon Harris with her ‘Kyshadow’ palette last year. PLUGGEDNYC, an independent, black-owned company, also claimed that the reality star ordered its clothing before ripping off its camo designs.
And just a few weeks ago, Kylie and her sister Kendall were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit from photographer Michael Miller for their widely criticized ‘vintage’ tees featuring 2Pac, Biggie and other icons.
Follow Anna Cafolla on Twitter here @annacafolla
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com