Kylie Jenner accused of copying British artist’s work

British-based artist Sara Pope is suing Kylie Jenner over the latest campaign to promote Jenner’s show Life of Kylie. Pope claims Jenner copied her “Temptation Neon” artwork, which features teeth biting glossy lips, in a teaser trailer.

The contemporary artist is suing the 19-year-old, E! Entertainment and NBC Universal for an undisclosed account. In a statement given to TMZ, a spokesperson for Jenner claimed she was not personally responsible for the artwork, and that it came from a third party.