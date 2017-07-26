Trump bans transgender people from serving in the military

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter today to make an important military announcement entirely unaccompanied by any official statement or press release. Over three tweets he stated that the U.S government will not “accept or allow” transgender people to serve in the military, effectively banning their service in a rollback of Obama-era decisions to allow transgender people to serve openly in the military. Trans people have also been allowed to receive medical care and start formally changing their gender identity in the Pentagon’s personnel system since October . Back in June, the Defence Secretary said that the Pentagon was giving the military another six months to conducted a review to determine whether allowing transgender people to enlist would impact the armed services’ “readiness and lethality”, but Trump dropped the bomb today, referencing the “burden” that he believes transgender people place on the military.

He said: “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow..........Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming.........victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you” over three tweets, with no explanation or official follow up from the Pentagon.

It’s unclear as to when these rules will come into force, but they’re already very controversial, especially after Trump has claimed to support LGBTQ people. The direct reactions to Trump's tweets have, naturally, been negative. This move is a direct step backwards from the Obama administration, and the callous way in which he chose to announce it is typical, but highly unprofessional.