Was this North Korean defector and TV star abducted?

“I viciously slandered and spoke ill of the DPRK as I was told to,” Jeon Hye-sung says to a camera. “I went to the South, led by fantasy that I could eat well and make a lot of money. Now I’m in the motherland, staying with my parents in Anju, South Pyongan province.”

Jeon, in her mid-twenties, defected from North Korea in 2014, and has had spots on popular South Korean TV programmes under the name Lim Ji-hyun. The TV personality disappeared suddenly in April of this year, but has now turned up in an odd propaganda video, featured on the state controlled channel Uriminzokkiri.

In the video, she details: “When I told people around me that I wanted to return home, they said groundlessly that I will be executed by firing squad,” she said. “But I wanted to return home and see my parents even if it meant death.” She outlines that she fell for wealth, fantasy and celebrity.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has confirmed that they are investigating whether she was abducted and forcibly brought back to the DPRK, or whether she went voluntarily, reports the Guardian. It’s known that she left South Korea for China on business and never returned – UPI reports that Jeon left all of her assets and property behind, leading investigators to believe she has been kidnapped. Shortly before her trip to China, her fans had thrown her a birthday party. Overall, the video seems heavily scripted and unlike her, given her previous condemnations of the North.

Cheong Yang-seog, a conservative politician from the Bareun Party, said Jeon may have been the “target of a North Korea abduction”.

“Experts familiar with North Korea are cautiously suggesting Jeon Hye-sung was the target of a North Korea abduction,” Cheong said. “If it was a ‘voluntary abduction’ one would normally take care of her assets and property, but (Jeon) left them behind.”

Kim Jong-un’s regime has been tough on defectors – it’s thought that the DPRK may have taken particular notice to Jeon, who had featured in several TV shows, discussing North Korean culture and condemning the government. She’s probably known best for her spot on reality show Moranbong Club, where North Koreans eat and drink and discuss culture.