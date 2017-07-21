Why is the morning after pill so expensive?

“We would not want to be accused of incentivising inappropriate use, and provoking complaints, by significantly reducing the price of this product,” says Mark Donovan, chief pharmacist of Boots. The British chemist has refused to lower the price of the emergency contraceptive pill, touting fears that it would encourage ‘over-use’. Because for some reason, people want to make it more difficult than it already is to access safe, important aspects of healthcare.

Tesco and Superdrug recently halved the cost of the emergency contraception they sell, following an ongoing campaign by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service. The remarks on behalf of Boots – based more on the ideals of anti-choicers rather than even financial incentives – were in response to this campaign. According to the campaign by Bpas, women in the UK can pay up to five times as much as their European counterparts – with 4 percent of women at reproductive age using it each year, that’s a staggering amount. The same contraceptive method is available for as little as seven euros (about £5.50) in France.

According to Buzzfeed News, the cost of manufacturing the drug can cost around £2.

The morning-after pill can be bought in English pharmacies following a consultation with a pharmacist. At present, Boots charges £28.95 for the major emergency contraceptive brand, Levonelle, and £26.75 for its own brand. Superdrug’s version is £13.49, while Tesco’s costs £13.50. Boots is the largest high-street pharmacy in the UK, and 90 per cent of the population lives within 10 minutes of one of their shops, making it a major outlet for people wanting to access services like emergency contraception.

For many, emergency contraception is an important line of defence against becoming pregnant. While it can be accessed for free on the NHS following a visit to your GP, it must be taken within 72 hours of having unprotected sex, so time constraints can put pressure on anyone who needs it.

Bpas have called the price a “sexist surcharge”. As with many constraints put on women’s body autonomy when it comes to the likes of accessing abortion – particularly for Northern Irish, Irish and Manx women – and other sexual health services, it alienates poorer women the most.

Katherine O’Brien, head of media at Bpas, reiterated to Dazed that such surcharges penalise the financially strained: “£30 isn’t pocket change – it is a significant sum of money. At Bpas, we see women experiencing unplanned pregnancies who tell us that they simply could not afford to buy emergency contraception, so we know the impact that this extortionate price tag has on women’s lives and their health.”

“The fact that Superdrug and Tesco have both lowered the cost so significantly clearly demonstrates that it would be commercially possible for Boots to do so. There is no excuse,” she added. “Polling has shown that the public support women’s access to affordable emergency contraception. Women believe emergency contraception should only cost around £8.”

“It seems bizarre that in 2017 our leading high-street pharmacy would allow their policy on contraception to be shaped by those with such regressive, out-of-touch views”

What becomes apparent from Boots’ statement is that, rather than acting on issues of financial logistics, their reasoning is moralistic. The reference to ‘over-using’ what is a vital medicine is insulting to women who should have full control over their fertility, whatever their circumstance. It seems more concerned with uproar from the same camp of people who shun informed sexual education, who scream at women outside abortion providers, who seek to criminalise women exercising their right to choose. Boots, a corporation, has no right or place to judge what people choose to do with their bodies.

“Yes, there are some people who do not support women’s access to emergency, but they are a tiny minority,” says O’Brien. “It seems bizarre that in 2017 our leading high-street pharmacy would allow their policy on contraception to be shaped by those with such regressive, out-of-touch views.”