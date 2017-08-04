How to take the ultimate dick pic

As a tween, I once visited the Phallus Museum in Iceland. Uncivilised and inquisitive, I asked about the meaning of the word “phallus”, and my mother simply replied "whale”. Cue a confusing hour at the exhibition, followed by a long, disoriented relationship to penises (and marine mammals). I'm still uncertain why my two faced mother chose to give me the old “dicks are whales” lie, or why she chose to take me to a dick museum.

What I do know is that even in the somewhat liberal and progressive 21st century, genitalia isn't a fully accepted topic of conversation. But I’m ready to talk about them, specifically their role in digital communications, as the unsolicited dick pic is a frequent guest star in the life of me and many other females on social media.

My most recent encounter with the subject was opening Snapchat to find a clean-shaven boner with my name written on it. The 10 seconds of big bold Avenir Next lettering across a pale stranger’s erect penis evidently led me to read up on internet-men and why they are sending me pictures of their genitals. According to research, the epitome of masculinity lives inside the penis. But why shove it in someone’s face? Is it simply in the hope of getting something in return? Is it jealousy of the male gaze and spotlight on female body parts? Or could it be a classic macho dominance thing? Struggling with their incapability to understand a female’s mind, in the heat of the moment, or when dealing with rejection or communication issues, a man might clutter an inbox with erections. On the other side, the surprise attack of a penis can be quite scary. Similar to horror movies, it is an overused but underrated lost art.

“According to research, the epitome of masculinity lives inside the penis. But why shove it in someone’s face?”

I find myself expecting more out of the dick pic. When males fail to reciprocate the effort into turning me on, the relationship is unbalanced. What could have been a turn on is, instead, a major disappointment in the form of a poorly lit cock sweating in the fluorescent glow of a laptop screen. I believe the reason for this most common unimaginative dick pic lies in sexual frustration. And a big trigger for sexual frustration is a lack of love for one’s penis. What follows is a guide on how to use your passion, imagination, and self-love to create stunning, irresistible dick portraits. It’s time to realise that the world is your oyster, your cock its pearl.

BE PERSONAL AND CREATIVE

Opening up and sharing intimacy will take your relationship to a higher level, at least that’s what “experts” say. It doesn’t quite work if what you open up and share is horrendous, i.e your real personality. But if you want to strengthen your connection to the receiver of a dick pic, make it personal and special for them. Unleash your creativity and imagination. Get yourself some arts and crafts supplies. Have you considered body paint, glitter or temporary tattoos? Remember arts and crafts? You may need to regress to progress.