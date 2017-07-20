The Tokyo temple full of thousands of those cat statues

I have never liked cats. OK I’m allergic, but I also think they’re sly and selfish and prefer the unquestionable, stupid loyalty of dogs. Still, basically 80 per cent of memes are cats – the internet loves them, as a species we’re obsessed. Especially in Japan. Here there are cat cafés, cat parades and even cat islands. So it shouldn’t come much of surprise that there is a cat temple too – one filled with thousands and thousands of mini cat statues waiting to bring you luck.

The greater Tokyo metropolitan area has a population of over 36 million, and if you are a tourist new to the city then it can certainly feel like it – especially if you are hitting the popular sights listed in your guidebook. Yet while temples such as Sensō-ji in Asakusa are notoriously always busy, there are lesser-known spots with virtually no visitors that deserve as much – or more – attention. Having lived in Tokyo for over five years now, I tend to avoid the heavily populated areas and stick to the suburbs. These small stations are where you can experience a quieter side to Tokyo, and the one that I call home.

“The cat saved their lives. Grateful to the cat, the lord decided to restore the temple, and when the cat died, a statue was made in his honour”

One such station is Gotokuji on the Odakyu line. Despite being only 15 minutes from the bustling area of Shinjuku (population: 340,000 in itself), Gotokuji is a quiet collection of backstreets, bakeries, and flower shops with people going about their daily life. It’s not unlike hundreds of other small stations in Tokyo – apart from one thing. Cats. Lots of them.

Walking out of the station you soon see glimpses of the area’s fascination with all things kitty-like. Shop shutters are painted with cat murals, and colourful banners hang from street lamps. But the real feline focus of the area is Gotokuji Temple, a beautiful temple hidden away and home to thousands of maneki neko – superstitious cat statues with one paw held high that are believed to bring luck, or if you own a business, customers and cash.