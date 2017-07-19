How Tel Aviv is turning into the Berlin of the Middle East

Photography Tair Adato

Tel Aviv – dubbed Israel’s “White City”, due to its Bauhaus and Modernist architecture – has become the front door to underground culture for the Middle East. As well as a mecca for electronic music and nightlife, which has become a draw for many visitors, the city is an unlikely incubator for rebellious outsiders. Maya Roo, 18, is the resident cool kid of Tel Aviv and serves as the maternal figure of her group of artistic friends. She did an amazing series of self-portraits in the style of Cindy Sherman, which position her as a young, talented artist, grappling with her sense of self-identity and self-discovery in a country where the national ethos was built on a socialist sense of togetherness and community. She disagrees with Israel’s compulsory military service and has opted to forgo the required three years of military duty on account of medical conditions. Arian Findel, too, disagrees with Israeli policies, yet it is the 19-year-old’s homeland and she feels a duty to stay there. She uses dance and body movement as her personal expression of artistic freedom. Although most kids are raised with staunch religious traditions and deeply entrenched morals, this doesn’t stand at odds with the contemporary lifestyle they choose to embrace. The clash of centuries-old history with some of the world’s most cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking startup industries has become a petri dish for creative youth who have one finger firmly on the pulse of what’s new and next. They live in a place that sees extremely divisive modes of thought and are rebelling against the traditional cultural, religious and political norms that their parents’ generation subscribed to. This is Tel Aviv’s new creative class.

Name: Maya Roo Age: 18

Occupation: Just finished high school. Artist I guess, also modeling. What do you love about Tel Aviv? Maya Roo: The people and the scene. It’s just a very special place.

What do you hate about Tel Aviv? Maya Roo: How small it is.

What was your childhood like? Maya Roo: I was really obsessed with anime and Japanese culture in my early teens and also D&D (Dungeons & Dragons) and fantasy stories. I grew up pretty fast because of the city and only came back to those interests a while ago. What is your favourite movie and why? Maya Roo: Wild At Heart by David Lynch, because it’s everything I love in one movie. I love David Lynch and I love the soundtrack. What is your star sign? Maya Roo: Sagittarius. Have you ever been in love? Maya Roo: Yes, it feels like the most amazing and scariest thing ever, like you have zero control over your mind. I always think that love is always worth it. Would you like to be famous? Maya Roo: Yes, I think I would like to be an actress, but more in a muse kind of way. I would love to inspire smart people. I would like in the end to be very smart in a lot of different things and to acquire fame from that.

Name: Arian Findel Age: 19 Occupation: Dancer, waitress. What do you love about Tel Aviv? Arian Findel: It’s a small place, I like how everything is close together. It’s a mess but it’s cute. What do you hate about Tel Aviv? Arian Findel: They’re running out of areas to gentrify so it’s every few neighbourhoods and it’s ugly and making this city even messier. How do you use the body as a means of personal expression? Arian Findel: I’m a hip hop dancer. I make music sometimes and other fun art stuff when I’m not feeling lazy. What is something you want people to know about Israel? Arian Findel: Nothing really. Just that if you’re interested and passionately opinionated about anything here, you should always educate yourself because you don't wanna be discussing issues without actually knowing your facts. What is your favourite movie and why? Arian Findel: Sleeping Beauty (2011), because it feels like a really depressing dream through the whole film and I have those constantly so I relate. Would you like to be famous? Arian Findel: Yeah I would. In any way that would get me attention and money. And also the option to fake my death whenever I am over it.

Name: Tomer Romn Daunov Age: 20 Occupation: National Service and performer. What do you hate about Tel Aviv? Tomer Romn Daunov: The public transportation. Who is your alter ego? Tomer Romn Daunov: Daphne Guinness. What characters do you dress up as? Tomer Romn Daunov: It could be anything, from Marie Antoinette to a jellyfish. What is your star sign? Tomer Romn Daunov: I think it’s Aries but I don’t really care. What is the Tel Aviv nightlife scene like? Tomer Romn Daunov: For me, it’s a playground where I can do whatever I want. What was growing up in Israel like? Tomer Romn Daunov: It’s pretty intense to grow in a society that sanctifies militancy and xenophobia so you always have to know how to choose the people who surround you. What artists inspire you? Tomer Romn Daunov: Leigh Bowery.

Name: Tair Adato Age: 22 Occupation: Photographer, waiter. What do you love about Tel Aviv? Tomer Romn Daunov: The food. What do you hate about Tel Aviv? Tomer Romn Daunov: That it is so small and everyone knows each other. How did you get into photography? Tomer Romn Daunov: When I was 17, I bought my first film camera at the flea market and later I went to the army and got a job to be a photographer. It was not as easy as it sounds. I remember I felt so lucky! That was when I basically realised I knew how to take photos. What is a perfect night out for you? Tomer Romn Daunov: When my friends dance and I’m not the only one on the dance floor. What was your childhood like? Tomer Romn Daunov: We were a gang. Boys and girls of different ages and we used to find lost places and transform them into our second home, so we could stay there all day long and do things without our parents knowing. I really liked my childhood. What is your star sign? Tomer Romn Daunov: Aries. Who are some of your favourite artists? Tomer Romn Daunov: Björk, Mayan Toledano, Tyler, the Creator, Wolfgang Tillmans. How does your cultural upbringing influencer who you are today? Tomer Romn Daunov: I come from a very primitive, religious family. All I’ve ever learned about art, I learned by myself from the world outside. That’s the reason I have become more independent in my life from a young age.

Name: Jonathan Carmel



Age: 22



Occupation: Fashion designer.



What do you love about Tel Aviv? Jonathan Carmel: I love the people. Not necessarily the people that I know. I get inspiration from people and objects who are unaware of their own beauty. I love that.



What do you hate about Tel Aviv? Jonathan Carmel: Eyal Shani’s restaurants. (But I go there all the time).



Would you like to be famous? Jonathan Carmel: I would like to be recognised through my work. It’s amazing when people recognise me from my work without any signature.



How would you describe the creative scene of Tel Aviv?



Jonathan Carmel: I think that Tel Aviv is all about the music and the party scene. The techno scene is highly developed in Tel Aviv. The fashion scene is very small, but there’s a few people in Tel Aviv that live and breathe fashion. I want to shoutout Asaf Liberfrund who does whatever he can to resuscitate the fashion scene in Tel Aviv. What is your star sign? Jonathan Carmel: My star sign is Virgo. Virgo people are mild-mannered on the surface, but underneath there is a flurry of activity. Everybody keeps telling me that I have only one facial expression but underneath there is a salad of emotions. (Hebrew: salat shel regashot).



What was a defining fashion moment for you? Jonathan Carmel: In retrospect, I believe that it was being a photographer in a compulsory military service. It was a formative experience. Covering a conflict zone, where I witnessed some troubling images, not only stayed with me but opened my eyes to the pain and plight of others. The exposure to difficult scenes has increased my awareness to the stories of other people. The freezing of a fleeting – yet powerful – moment drew me back every time I stared at the images.



How would you describe the style of Tel Aviv? Jonathan Carmel: Tel Aviv people are all about partying and having fun. They are very fun to be with but when it comes to fashion there is nothing unique about the style of Tel Aviv because it is too hot outside! I don’t know why but everybody wears only black in the winter.