Watch the new neon-soaked trailer for Blade Runner 2049

The second trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 has been released, and it shows us a whole lot more of the desperate future. The sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic sees Harrison Ford reprising his role as Agent Deckard. Ryan Gosling stars opposite him as Officer K, a blade runner who discovers a dark secret that could end humanity as we know it. K tracks down Deckard, who disappeared 30 years ago, and the new trailer shows them attempting to work together.

The stylish, neon trailer shows a very bleak (but still very cool) looking vision of the Los Angeles of 2049. It doesn’t give everything away, but it does give just enough to keep us on the edge of our seat for the release day on October 6 – namely, potential answers to the ever-lingering question of whether or not Deckard is himself a replicant. In the trailer he says to K “we were being hunted” – which could be a big big hint, or a little red herring to keep us intrigued.

You can watch the trailer, which also sees Ryan Gosling completing his yearly quota for time spent handsome, moody, blood-soaked and lit by pink neon, above.