The artist that Beyoncé, Solange & Jay Z love to work with

When Jonathan P. Jackson died in a police shootout in 1970 he became an underground martyr. He led a hostage situation in an attempt to negotiate the freedom of three African-American inmates at Soledad Prison in California, including his brother, which has since been named the “Marin County courthouse incident”. The prisoners had been falsely accused of murdering a white prison guard.

At curator and videographer Arthur Jafa’s new Serpentine Sackler exhibition, an image of the 17-year-old Black Panther-affiliate is front and centre, the first thing you see when you walk in the door. In the midst of the action, Jackson is clutching a gun that spans the length of his body. He looks worried and vulnerable, and a very different person from the hardened criminal that was later portrayed in the press. Jafa’s new exhibition has recontextualised him. The image, Jafa says during our interview, is one of “love, futility and melancholia”.

Black people in America, Jafa argues, have always had to make art out of absence – whether that be the absence of accurate portrayal, or even of basic materials. When you’re torn from your home, from Africa, he says, “We can dance, we can move, in a certain kind of fashion. But all that rich, thousand-year-old tradition of material expressivity, African sculpture, paintings, that's lost. Even though it ends up redefining Western art practice. But when the slave trade happens, when the Middle Passage happens, we can't take those things with us on the slave ship, right? Because they're material.”

He goes on: “So much of Afro-American creativity is in the space which I term ‘immaterial invention’. I mean a lot of it is not material invention, which is why the whole idea of black people entering the arts arena is so charged.”

It certainly is charged. Jafa, an intensely intelligent man who manages to equate his art to basketball and quantum physics and back again, has come to the UK for the first time with this exhibition, A Series of Utterly Improbable, Yet Extraordinary Renditions. He’s probably best known as a videographer, recently directing Jay-Z’s video for “4:44”, working with Beyoncé on elements of the video for her song “Formation” and with her sister, Solange, as Director of Photography on “Cranes in the Sky”. He also worked with Spike Lee on Crooklyn. But another one of his films which has been experiencing a renaissance, is 1991’s Daughters of the Dust. Said to have inspired Beyoncé’s ode to black womanhood, Lemonade, it was the first movie by a black woman (his ex-wife, Julie Dash), ever to have been given a wide release. This year it was restored and put on show by the British Film Institute. Jafa was the cinematographer and co-producer of the movie.