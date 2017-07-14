Milo Yiannopoulos’ book only sold 152 copies in the UK

Slimy right wing rat Milo Yiannopoulos, who suffered a catastrophic fall from grace this year, reportedly only sold 18,268 copies of his book in the U.S, and a pitiful 152 in the UK since early July. Of course though, he’s branded the official figures “fake news”.

Milo’s PR vultures had been claiming that over 100,000 copies of his memoir Dangerous had sold through just Amazon on the day of its release. Nielsen Bookscan, a platform that monitors book sales across a range of outlets, said its unlikely to be higher than the low numbers they put out.

The former Breitbart tech editor has since put out a statement, in which he claims the figures he released included copies sent to wholesalers – this isn’t usual practice when counting up the numbers, of course.

“By now, you may have heard reports claiming we only sold 18,000 copies of Dangerous and that our 100,000 copies claim is exaggerated. I’m happy to report that this is fake news,” he commented.

“It’s true that the major booksellers only managed to ship out 18,000 copies to retail customers by the list cutoff. But that’s because they didn’t order enough ahead of time, and have been scrambling to play catchup ever since.

“The real news is that we’ve received wholesale orders and direct orders of such magnitude that our entire stock of 105,000 books is already accounted for.”

Dangerous did actually get to the top of Amazon’s nonfiction charts on its first release day, but dropped to number 4, then to 52. On Apple Bookstore, it’s hovering around the 100 mark.

Back in June, Buzzfeed got a hold of the troll’s draft from January 2017. Though he called it a “sketch” that’s “been substantially rewritten since then”, it paints a pretty pathetic picture of the former journalist. Dangerous is filled with self-plagiarism, preening paragraphs about his beauty regime, absolutely no behind-the-scenes gossip from Breitbart or actually solid background on the author, and a lot of repeated, petty name-calling. It’s sectioned into chapters like “Why Black Lives Matter Hates Me”, “Why Feminists Hate Me” and “Why Other Gay People Hate Me”. On the whole, hilariously pathetic.

British book publishers initially rejected the memoir, with one publisher telling the Guardian it was a “toxic book”. Another basically called him a nobody in the UK. It was the U.S Threshold – an imprint of Simon & Schuster, that took on the book, much to widespread distaste. After he made some questionable, gross comments about child abuse – it seemed this was the final straw after he’d spent years spewing misogynist, racist bile – he was dumped by Breitbart and the publisher, losing his £193,000 deal.

He’s now suing Simon and Schuster over the dropped deal. Milo of course went on to self publish the book – and lo, it’s failed miserably.