Is Tarantino the right person for the Manson Family film?

Her apprehension is understandable; Tarantino is known to be a master of many things – violence, paying homage, swearing – but tact is not one of them. At first glance, a film about the Manson Family and Tarantino seem like a natural match; the story has all of the Tarantino hallmarks of bloodshed, torture, and cult-like sensationalism. But this is a true story, and his first project based on one – to adapt it means that you are depicting the very real, grisly murders of people whose families are still alive. The most high-profile victim was eight months pregnant. There is no sensitive way to depict that on-screen; especially not by Tarantino.

Following the news that Quentin Tarantino would be making a film about the Manson Family, he’s encountered backlash from a number of different sources. RadarOnline reported that the sister of Sharon Tate, who was murdered while she was eight months pregnant by the Manson Family in 1969, is not happy with the idea of Tarantino directing the project. A source told RadarOnline that “the pain of losing Sharon the way she did has never left Debra,” adding “she’s fiercely protective of her sister’s legacy.”

Reportedly, the source also told RadarOnline that Tate’s sister is “going to make things very difficult for Quentin unless he brings her on board as a consultant of some kind”, however, an insider close to Tarantino said “Quentin does things his way and only his way. I don’t see him needing any kind of consultant next to him. No one has seen his script yet, but he’s always handled the violence and gore in his pictures with a master’s touch.” I mean, yeah, he is masterful at making violence as beautiful and as grotesque as is possible. But is that really what this story needs? Glamorising and sensationalising any more than it has been for the last nearly fifty years?

But how Tarantino handles the murders themselves isn’t the only concern people have about this project. The Manson Family murders were not just about a cult trying to appease their charismatic leader. They were deeply rooted in the tensions of the time and in Charles Manson’s racism; he hoped that the killings would heighten those racial tensions and start a race war. To ignore that in an effort to make the most stunning, ridiculous, bloody film he can would be insensitive to the story and to everyone involved, but if Tarantino plans to cover them, he’s still likely to be the wrong person for the project – especially considering prior criticisms of his fetishisation of black characters and liberal use of the n-word.

Of course, Tarantino has dealt with (loose) retellings of historical events, as in Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained, but they favoured style and humour over sensitivity, which is something this much-sensationalised story really needs. Of course, he could surprise everyone and pull it off. Only time will tell whether the man who had Hitler blasted to death in a cinema can handle this story with the nuance it requires.