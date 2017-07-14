Barb from Stranger Things got nominated for an Emmy
#JusticeForBarb
- TextTrey Taylor
The Emmy nominations were announced today, and among the obvious – HBO’s Westworld received 22 alone – there was one pretty massive surprise that not many people were expecting. Barb, the cautious friend of Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things played by actress Shannon Purser, received a nom for Guest Actress in a Drama series.
She’s up against heavyweights Laverne Cox for Orange is the New Black and Alexis Bledel for her work in The Handmaid’s Tale. Purser joins co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, who also received nominations.
Even though Barb was killed off, sparking the grassroots movement #JusticeForBarb to bring her back, she really made a mark with her cameos. “It’s proof she won’t be forgotten,” the show’s creators, Joel and Matt Duffer, told EW. “Shannon took this… it’s barely a three-episode role and somehow turned it into what became this iconic character so I don’t know how she did it.”
Finally, people felt that this was justice served.
HI @shannonpurser IS OFFICIALLY *EMMY* NOMINATED FOR HER ROLE AS BARB IN @Stranger_Things AND WE THOUGHT THERE WOULD BE NO #JusticeForBarbpic.twitter.com/ptJuHjNm90— Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) July 13, 2017
However, not everyone was pleased that Winona Ryder didn’t receive a nomination for her incredible return to a major series. Or even that Purser was nominated at all, instead of Rami Malek for Mr. Robot or Aubrey Plaza for Legion. Perhaps this was simply a way for the Emmys to drum up some press. Either way, Barb is up against some big names, and her work speaks for itself. Long live Barb!
barb from stranger things got nominated but winona ryder didn't pic.twitter.com/y3XQgpivIf— anna (@dulljpg) July 13, 2017
they nominated barb from stranger things but not vera farmiga or freddie highmore pic.twitter.com/IO2VyQzxx7— lyanna (@swifleck) July 13, 2017
I liked Stranger Things an awful lot but giving Barb a guest actress nomination is like rewarding a meme.— Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) July 13, 2017
