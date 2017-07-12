Quentin Tarantino is making a film about the Manson Family

Quentin Tarantino , who said a year ago that he would only be making two more films before retirement, is putting together a movie about the Manson Family. According to The Hollywood Reporter the project, whose title is currently unknown, will be both written and directed by Tarantino. We don’t yet know the full details of the plot, but it will deal with a series of murders that were carried out by fanatic followers of Charles Manson in the 1960s. Deadline reports that Margot Robbie has been approached to play Sharon Tate, the pregnant wife of Roman Polanski who was slaughtered by the Manson Family in 1969. The film promises to be a “unique take” on the story.

Any news surrounding the film has been kept quiet, but there are already a number of A-list names potentially attached. The Hollywood Reporter believe that Jennifer Lawrence is being considered, while Brad Pitt and Samuel L. Jackson, previous collaborators with Tarantino, have also been approached. Harvey and Bob Weinstein are, unsurprisingly, also involved. The film is reported beginning shooting in summer 2018.

Public fascination with the Manson Family hasn’t waned since the murders took place; just recently the killings featured in Emma Cline’s The Girls, TV series Aquarius, and a series of the podcast You Must Remember This. If the project goes ahead it’ll be Tarantino’s first film based on true events, but it’s not that far out of his wheelhouse, considering it’ll naturally have a whole lot of violence, crime, and the potential to portray interesting, troubled women.