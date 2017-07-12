Huge survey of Black American art opens in London

“I hope that people have a completely different picture in their mind’s eye when they think about American art. I hope that they can think of so many other artists who will capture their attention and make them want to learn more.”

Zoe Whitley is at the press view of Soul of a Nation, Tate Modern’s latest opening and a years-in-the-making process for herself and co-curator Mark Godfrey, with the assistance of Priyesh Mistry, and the inclusion of more than 150 works from over 60 Black artists. It’s true – think of American art and names such as Jeff Koons, Jackson Pollock, Robert Mapplethorpe, Cindy Sherman, and Keith Haring, come to mind. There is no denying that they deserve the credit they’ve given, yet the scales of diversity have rarely been tipped. Especially on an international scale.

Described by the Tate Modern’s Director Frances Morris as, “A great survey of what should not have been unfamiliar, and will no longer be familiar”, Soul of a Nation shines a light on the important work created by Black artists from 1963 (kicked off with Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream Speech”) through to 1983. During and in the wake of the Civil Rights Movement, artists working across mediums of performance, abstract art, photography, sculpture, collage, and more, posed questions such as ‘What does it mean to be a Black artist?’ And, ‘what should Black art look like?’ With varying degrees of responses – which makes for a fascinating and broad range of works.

Spanning 12 rooms, visitors are greeted by five screens and footage from Black revolutionaries such as James Baldwin before they have even entered. Once inside, works included come from Spiral Group, the Black Panther Party’s Minister of Culture Emory Douglas, Benny Andrews, Betye Saar, Barkley Hendricks, Faith Ringgold and Lorraine O’Grady, as well as Andy Warhol and Alice Neel – the only two non-Black artists included – are on show, many for the first time ever in the UK.

Speaking on the relevance of Soul of a Nation, Whitley told Dazed Digital. “We deserve to give these artists their due and to acknowledge what they've given to not only the history of art but also the history of art in America. The questions they were asking connect so much to how we live and how we think about the role that creativity has in society. The fact that in 1963 they were asking those big existential questions, ‘Why are we here?’, ‘What are we going to do about systemic exclusion? or institutional racism?’ They didn't agree on the answers to these questions; they didn't all agree that Black art was a thing – the same thing is true with artists now, and why shouldn’t it be? In terms of thinking about a series of questions that feel really relevant and that resonate with people, but not trying to prescribe one answer to it – that's why it's relevant now.”

Coinciding with the exhibition is a series of events, with talks from filmmaker Kahlil Joseph and Spike Lee, a curator’s tour as well as a workshop that explore how the exhibition relates to contemporary social issues. More details can be found here.

Soul of a Nation runs at Tate Modern from 12 July – 22 October 2017