Lena Dunham is selling her clothes for Planned Parenthood

On Monday, Lena Dunham put 169 of her clothes on The Real Real , a website for fashion consignment. Among the pieces, which ranged in price between $35 and $4000, was the Kenzo dress she wore (and cried in) when Hillary was defeated by Trump . The piece was listed for $125 in “very good” condition, and has now been snapped up. The items, which also include a Hannah Horvath-monogrammed clutch, the outfit Dunham wore when she was first photographed with boyfriend Jack Antonoff and her Elizabeth Kennedy dress from last year’s Met Gala, will come with a personal note from Dunham detailing the story behind the piece.

On her decision to sell her clothes, Dunham told the New York Times, “the clothes for me brought back a lot,” adding, “I was like, ‘There’s a paparazzi picture of me eating a quesadilla in that!’ I don’t want to remember, but there it is.” She said: “I realised I had been carrying around a lot of crap, both internally and externally”. The pieces range from an American size four to a 12, on which Dunham said, “I like being a woman who’s not typical Hollywood size putting beautiful designer things out into the world”.

All proceeds from the sales will go to Planned Parenthood, an organisation that Dunham has been a supporter of for years. Earlier this year, Dunham co-produced a short animated documentary titled 100 Years, in which Meryl Streep, Hari Nef, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Lawrence, Constance Wu and America Ferrera all lend their voices as film narrators. The doc traces the creation of Planned Parenthood and the life of its founder Margaret Sanger, chronicling the creation of birth control, the landmark Roe v. Wade case that extended the right to privacy for women having abortions and the damaging Hyde Amendment that disallowed women from using federal aid for terminations.

On the decision to donate right now, she said, “if you had told me six years ago that we would be in the place we are now, I would have said that you were crazy,” adding, “and now, The Handmaid’s Tale just seems too real. It’s a very, very challenging moment to be a woman in America. Planned Parenthood’s never been more essential. The work that I’ve done with them has really become front and center to my life, really as important to me as my art in a lot of ways.”

She knows, though, especially after the recent Lamby controversy, that she doesn’t have a whole lot of loving fans. “Probably some people will buy the clothes because they hate me and burn them. And I bless them, too. The money’s still going to Planned Parenthood.”