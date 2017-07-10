Get to know your clitoris

Part cute cartoon, part educational documentary, Le Clitoris does more than just demystify the clit – it celebrates it. Below, Malépart-Traversy shares what inspired her to make a film about the stigmatised subject, the most surprising facts she learned during her research, and why proper sex education is paramount to feminism.

Premiered online as part of Cartoon Brew’s CB Fest , Malépart-Traversy’s short film, Le Clitoris, chronicles the misadventures and misrepresentations of the clitoris throughout history, from its supposed “discovery” by various men, to its misdiagnosis by Sigmund Freud, who declared the clitoral orgasm “infantile.”

The clitoris contains an incredible 8,000 sensory nerve endings, nearly double the amount found in the penis. And yet, historically, it has remained a taboo subject within our collective socio-cultural lexicon. Enter emerging Canadian filmmaker Lori Malépart-Traversy, who, with the help of an adorably anthropomorphic animated clit, hopes to pull back the curtains of mystery shrouding this wonderful and tragically elusive sex organ.

Why did you choose the clitoris as the topic for your film?

Lori Malépart-Traversy: My film was done during my last year of study in the Film Animation Program at Concordia University in Montreal. For the final project, students have the opportunity to do one short film over the course of eight months. We had total liberty of the content and technique, so I decided to explore female sexuality.

This is something we don’t see often in the media and cinema, and which is linked with many myths and false information. I started to do some research on the internet and came across the Wikipedia page for the clitoris. By reading a lot of information and historical facts I had never heard before, like the fact that the clitoris has long roots and that men “discovered” it, I thought I could make my short film on this particular organ. I thought it would be interesting to deconstruct myths and misinformation about the clitoris. I continued my research and found a very good book on the subject called La Fabuleuse Histoire du Clitrois written by a French sexologist named Jean-Claude Piquard. My film is a kind of very short summary of his book.

Why do you think female pleasure is considered scandalous or culturally taboo in a society which typically celebrates the sexual pleasure of men?

Lori Malépart-Traversy: Female sexuality and pleasure are taboo because of sexism. Women’s sexuality is not seen as something independent from men’s desires, so a woman who knows her body and knows what can please her can be seen as a menace to the patriarchal system. The clitoris can be seen as a powerful symbol of female pleasure and female freedom because it doesn’t involve penetration. It can be a threat to some men.

Do you recall your first education about the clitoris? What were you taught about it in school?

Lori Malépart-Traversy: I learned about the existence of the clitoris when I was about 15. It was my mom who explained where it was located and what it was for, and I’m very grateful to her! I never learned anything about it in school. All the information that is in the film was completely new to me before I started doing my research.

What was the most surprising thing you learned during your research?

Lori Malépart-Traversy: As a 25-year-old woman, and as an “educated feminist”, I was surprised to not know more about the clitoris. I was surprised to learn that our historical knowledge about the clitoris has changed so much. At some time, it was well-known and well-represented in anatomy books, but at other times, it was absent from medicine books. I was also shocked to learn that Sigmund Freud created the idea that some women are “vaginal” and that others are “clitoral”, and that the vaginal orgasm is supposedly more “mature”, according to him. It’s a very pervasive idea that I remember I heard when I was a teenager, but it is completely false and non-scientific.