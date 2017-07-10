David Lynch talks missing tortoises in trailer for Lucky

David Lynch is most known for his work behind the camera with Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive and Eraserhead, as well as some musical ventures and his painting (chronicled in the upcoming doc The Art Life). We’ve seen the filmmaker pop up as the donut-eating Gordon Cole in the Twin Peaks update, and 2017 is set to be his year for reviving his acting career.

A new trailer for Lucky gets Lynch back on the other side of the camera. The John Carroll Lynch-directed indie film is described as “the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist”, and stars Harry Dean Stanton (Carl Rodd in Twin Peaks). Lynch plays Howard, a man in a cowboy hat on a tireless pursuit of ‘President Roosevelt’ in the small town. ‘President Roosevelt’ turns out to be a 100-year-old tortoise.

“There are some things in this universe, ladies and gentlemen, that are bigger than all of us... And a tortoise is one of them!” Howard says.

Speaking to Variety, John Carroll Lynch said the film “tells the story of the journey we are all on; coming to terms with the fragility of life and, if we are lucky, experiencing the precious vitality of the only thing we all share: this moment”.

John Carroll Lynch is celebrated for his stellar acting career, with a portfolio that includes Zodiac, Fargo, The Invitation and Shutter Island, but this is his directorial debut.

Lucky hits cinemas September 29