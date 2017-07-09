Remembering Nelsan Ellis with Lafayette's best moments
Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette on True Blood, died age 39 yesterday
Tributes have poured in for Nelsan Ellis, the actor and playwright who played Lafayette Reynolds on vampire drama True Blood, who has died at the age of 39.
This was a career defining role for Ellis, who appeared on the show between 2008 to 2014. His character was a gay short order cook at his local hometown restaurant Bellefleur's Bar and Grill and a spiritual medium, who always had a wisecrack up his sleeve.
In the books which the series is based on Lafayette was supposed to be killed off; but he was so beloved by fans it makes sense as to why producers decided to keep him on.
In a statement following news of Ellis' death HBO, who produced the drama, said: “Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ellis died from complications of heart failure. Here are some of his best moments from the show:
AIDS BURGER
In one of the most iconic moments of TV history, Lafayette serves up an "Aids burger" to a homophobic customer.
HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH TARA
Tara and Lafayette's relationship gave us joy throughout the many seasons of True Blood. The cousins were sassy as hell and rude to each other, but they also loved each other very much.
THAT TIME HE WAS POSSESSED
In one the most emotional arcs of the series, Lafayette is possessed by the ghost of Mavis, an African-American, Creole woman who was killed by her white husband in the early 20th century. As she leaves his body she thanks him and he immediately counters with a classic line: "You got it bitch".
WHEN HE WAS IN LOVE
Seeing Lafayette with a love interest was a beautiful moment. Although his and Jesus' relationship didn't go quite to plan, this moment near the beginning of their courtship was something special.
