Remembering Nelsan Ellis with Lafayette's best moments

Tributes have poured in for Nelsan Ellis, the actor and playwright who played Lafayette Reynolds on vampire drama True Blood, who has died at the age of 39.

This was a career defining role for Ellis, who appeared on the show between 2008 to 2014. His character was a gay short order cook at his local hometown restaurant Bellefleur's Bar and Grill and a spiritual medium, who always had a wisecrack up his sleeve.

In the books which the series is based on Lafayette was supposed to be killed off; but he was so beloved by fans it makes sense as to why producers decided to keep him on.

In a statement following news of Ellis' death HBO, who produced the drama, said: “Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ellis died from complications of heart failure. Here are some of his best moments from the show:

AIDS BURGER