Kendall and Kylie Jenner hit with lawsuit over rip-off tees

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are not having a good year.

They recently released a series of t-shirts, part of their Kendall + Kylie label, which featured their faces and initials stamped on top of images of musicians including Notorious B.I.G., Ozzy Osbourne and Tupac. Unsurprisingly, people weren't too happy, among them Sharon Osbourne and Biggie’s mum herself, Voletta Wallace.

Now, the pair are being sued by TMZ photographer Mike Millar for using his images of Tupac without his permission. TMZ report that documents obtained allege that Miller never consented to the use of the image on the $125 shirts.

Earlier in June, Kylie was also in trouble with another brand, PLUGGEDNYC, whose founder claims that Kylie Jenner ordered its clothing before ripping off its designs. The independent, black-owned company makes camo two pieces similar to the celebs own camo bikini.

Kendall too has struggled to recover her image since she was part of an ill-judged Pepsi advert where she calmed a protest by handing a police officer a cold can.

A family rep, Todd Wilson, told TMZ that new lawsuit is absurd as the sisters had nothing to do with the creation of the shirts. Kendall and Kylie gave their approval for the design but rely on their brand to handle the rest. "It's like suing an actor for being in a movie," he said.