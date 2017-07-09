Kendall and Kylie Jenner hit with lawsuit over rip-off tees

KendallÂ and Kylie JennerÂ are not having a good year.

They recently released a series of t-shirts, part of their Kendall + Kylie label, which featured their faces and initials stamped on top of images of musicians includingÂ Notorious B.I.G., Ozzy OsbourneÂ andÂ Tupac.Â Unsurprisingly, people weren't tooÂ happy, among themÂ Sharon OsbourneÂ and Biggieâ€™s mum herself,Â Voletta Wallace.

Now, the pair are being sued byÂ TMZ photographer Mike MillarÂ for using his images of Tupac without his permission. TMZÂ report that documents obtained allege that Miller never consented to the use of the image on the $125 shirts.

Earlier in June, Kylie was also in trouble with another brand,Â PLUGGEDNYC, whose founder claims thatÂ Kylie JennerÂ ordered its clothing before rippingÂ off its designs. TheÂ independent, black-ownedÂ company makesÂ camo two pieces similar to the celebs own camo bikini.

Kendall too has struggled to recover her image since she was part of anÂ ill-judged Pepsi advert where she calmed a protest by handing a police officer a cold can.Â

A family rep, Todd Wilson,Â told TMZÂ that newÂ lawsuit is absurd as the sisters had nothing to do with the creation of the shirts. Kendall and Kylie gave their approval for the design but rely on their brand to handle the rest. "It's like suing an actor for being in a movie," he said.