Stop trying to use Grenfell to close Notting Hill Carnival

After the Grenfell Tower fire in June, a lot of people decided to get upset at what they saw as the "politicising" of the tragedy by the left. Their argument was that we should be focusing on the loss of human lives, and respecting their dignity rather than organising the Day of Rage and storming Kensington Town Hall. These voices were neatly shut down by both the residents themselves and the commentariat who recognised that the loss of life was intimately tied to our political power structures in the UK. On who is deemed worthy of protection by the state.

Nearly a month on however, and with Theresa May's ratings plunging in the polls, the right wing have now taken it upon themselves to subvert the politicisation of Grenfell and attempt to use it to their advantage. Notting Hill Carnival has been the bane of the upper class, snooty residents of the Kensington and Chelsea borough for many years.

As wrote Maurice Mcleod in an article for the Guardian last year, thanks to the gentrification of the area, "Carnival’s organisers are left with an annual fight against the party being moved to a sanitised Hyde Park or stopped altogether." Campaigners against the carnival cite high crime levels, but don't recognise that everyone's favourite chummy middle-class festival Glastonbury has a much higher equivalent arrest rate. It's not a stretch to say that the reason carnival has such a bad rep is due to its association with black culture.

“Most people who aren't power-hungry self-serving egomaniacs recognise that Grenfell was an awful loss of life that disproportionately affected the black community”

But recent events to compromise carnival have taken it into a whole new extreme. In the letter addressed to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Chelsea and Fulham MP Greg Hands writes: "We have to ask ourselves if it is appropriate to stage a Carnival in the near proximity of a major national disaster... I would like you to consider moving the location and the GLA, with its experience of running major events, taking over the Carnival, in conjunction with the current organisers.”

Thankfully Sadiq Khan almost instantly rejected the proposal. He, like most other people who aren't power-hungry self-serving egomaniacs, seems to recognise that Grenfell was an awful loss of life that disproportionately affected ethnic minorities; a racist and classist crime against those unfortunate enough to live in relative poverty. Black people like Kadija Saye and Mary Mende lost their lives. Others, like Jessica Urbano and Isaac Shawo are missing, presumed dead.