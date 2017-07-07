This zine beautifully tells us to stop ruining our planet

“When we started in 2015 ‘hate’ was a word I rarely saw, and now it’s everywhere,” Couyet confirms, “I think Hate as a concept still fulfils the purpose it did initially, which is to pursue autonomy and support creative communities. I hope that in continuing to publish Hate, it will remind other people of the individual power they have in regards to their own creativity.” And while Hate Zine definitely inspires creativity in its community – with Clarke and Couyet struggling to cut down submissions to create the fourth issue – it also feels like a call to arms in a time that is desperate for action.

Two years ago, the idea of “hate” was only beginning to form in our minds; scary political candidates were still just jokes, and the public and media weren’t especially recognising the daily abuse of marginalised groups. Currently, however, we are hating the government, hating the system, throwing shade, celebrating pettiness, and fighting for and losing our rights and needs under Western governments. For Luisa Le Voguer Couyet and Scarlett Carlos Clarke, watching their friends and the self publication scene turn their eyes and power to outward hatred encapsulated everything they predicted – but never really wished would come true. In issue four of Hate Zine , the duo turns their attention to the growing issue of global warming.

In order to achieve this effect, Hate focuses on environmental issues that (hopefully) cannot be brushed off as difference of opinion. “In comparison to the last three, this issue is more serious and objective about the state of things. There is scope to be subjective when approaching mental health, sexuality and gender, but we cannot deny or ignore environmental issues any longer!” Couyet explains. “The need for urgent assessment of our global environment, the overwhelming scale of humanity’s impact on Earth, and the mounting scientific evidence predicting terrifying outcomes for our future. It's scary and I feel – and am – helpless in the face of these issues, but I’ve got a small platform and so informing myself to try and use it ethically is important to me.”

Environmental issues are moving away from the boring Geography classes of our youth and Al Gore documentaries, instead turning into passion projects for our peers. Campaigns are headed by relevant figureheads instead of political nominees; Leonardo DiCaprio used his Oscar speech to fight for the environment, Vivienne Westwood debated global warming in London’s clubs, and Hate Zine inspires their fellow creatives to discuss the decaying state of our planet.

On its fourth issue and its fourth heavy hitting topic, the production of a publication may seem like a must rather than a want. However, the pair promise that ideas are far from running low. In fact, they are coming thick and fast from a source that will never deplete – their own lives: “We usually have an idea about the next issue whilst we’re working on the current one, so it’s just what’s inspiring us at the time and what is relevant to our lives at that stage. For example, Scarlett is about to have a baby and we want to celebrate that with an issue dedicated to love – Hate: The Love Issue.”



Both women are incredibly proud of the output they have shared to the world through their zine, emphasising that their biggest achievement is “the fact that we haven’t given up yet. We’ve made four publications that feel organic and real and honest to both of us and it’s something (we’re) proud of. We are just two young women who initially didn’t have a clue, but we’ve managed to continue working together and remain very close friends, and involve nearly 100 artists in this project.”