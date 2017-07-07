Women dress as Handmaids to protest Trump’s Poland visit

The Handmaid’s Tale is a timely, terrifying dystopian TV series. In the Republic of Gilead, fertile women become baby-making servants for families in power. The control of women’s bodies is painfully reflective of the Christian, anti-choice ideologies forced onto women’s bodies in Trump’s America. As the president visited Warsaw, Poland, a group of protesters donned the red robes and white bonnets of the Handmaids on our screens.

Footage of the demonstration shows the women in the bonnets – called ‘wings’ in Margaret Atwood’s original book – surrounded by rainbow flags, placards that read “together against racism”, “Dumb Trump” and “Lock him up – Putin’s puppet”. Following a speech where they rallied “we will never become handmaids, we won’t allow it”, the Handmaids ripped up their bonnets.