Telling the true story of queer partying and protest

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Sexual Offences Act, the partial decriminalization of homosexuality in the UK. The occasion is momentous, and we’ve come a long way since. In celebration, Queer Space explores the past that forged this present, and honours those who fought for a wider, freer queer space.

Speaking of the importance of their exhibition, co-curators Joseph Alloway and Josh Enright say, “As LGBTQ+ people, our story is often written by others as one of exclusion, oppression and tragedy. We aim to show an alternative history of LGBTQ+ people – one of joy, community and defiance.” The show is a gathering of queer artefacts and ephemera – you'll find happy, grainy photographs, scrawled invites to Gay Liberation Front meetings, and a lot of posters for what were probably some of the greatest parties ever. It's all been dug up from archives, personal collections, and influential queer meccas. Included are the likes of Caravan Club, the illicit 1930s parties that promised its’ visitors ‘all night gaiety’, the Rebel Dykes, a 1980s group of post-punk, kick-ass lesbians on which a documentary is being released next year, as well as Trade, the ‘original all night bender’ that pioneered queer clubbing in the 1990’s. Queer Space commemorates ways in which the LGBTQ+ community has come together, throughout the twentieth century, to create vibrant, safe spaces that celebrate and affirm queer identity.