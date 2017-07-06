Margaret Atwood wants Drake in the next Handmaid’s Tale

We should support Margaret Atwood, the author of the dystopian Handmaid’s Tale that’s had a very timely and horrifying TV adaptation this year, in everything she does. Just because we want to be on her side when everything blows up and society as we know it collapses. So when she wants Drake to make a cameo in the second series of the show, we’re absolutely behind that happening.

Speaking to the Boston Review, Atwood was asked had she met Drizzy, a fellow Canadian. She hasn’t unfortunately but she has “met people who have met Drake” though. “You have to realize how o-l-d I am,” she said. “I’m not likely to go to the same parties. Or many parties at all, to be frank.”

“Wouldn’t it be fun for him to have a cameo in season two of The Handmaid’s Tale?” she asked. “I’ll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that, because of course the show is filmed in Toronto. Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?”

Put Drake among the resistance, or undercover in Gilead, but I don’t think I could stand (or believe) the Views rapper as a commander.