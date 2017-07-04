Farmer from Babe headed to jail for climate change protest

77-year-old actor James Cromwell, who famously raised prized pig Babe, of Babe fame, was sentenced to seven days in jail after refusing to pay a fine. Cromwell, aka Farmer Hoggett, was fined $375 for obstruction of traffic at a sit-in protesting climate change in Wawayanda, New York, in 2015. Along with five other protestors, Cromwell obstructed the street when staging the sit-in at a potential site for a gas-fired power plant by Competitive Power Ventures, which the protestors argued would destroy the local environment. He had until last Friday to pay his fine, but refused. So he’s headed to the clink.

Two other protestors also refused to pay the fine. Farmer Hoggett was quoted as saying, “If we don’t stay together, nothing will change. Power to the people.” When the incident began trending on Twitter, @walkoutboys tweeted, “Stop it, thought he was dead.” He replied to the tweet, saying, “You're not alone @walkoutboys – But rest assured, I am in fact, #AliveandCromwell”.