Afghan teen girl robotics geniuses banned from US

Robotics are the future. With Amazon launching its (admittedly creepy) artificial intelligence Echo device, named Alexa, and robots taking over the sex industry, it suddenly feels like we're living in the future.

But not if it was down to America. Last week the country, currently helmed by belagured blonde President Trump who has been pushing a "Muslim ban", prevented young women inventors from Afghanistan from attending a global robotics conference in Washington.

According to Forbes, the teens had their visas denied for one-week travel visa to bring their robot to the inaugural FIRST Global Challenge.

The challenge is supposed to bring over 100 nations together to support students in becoming the next generation of scientific leaders who will work together to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems.

What makes the situation worse is that the women had trekked 500 miles across the country from their native city of Herat twice, risking their lives to attend multiple visa interviews at the American Embassy in Kabul.