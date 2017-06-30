AI is designing ridiculously meaningless inspirational memes

Artificial Intelligence is two parts impressive, three part terrifying. We’ve had DeepMind turning texts into pictures, AI beating champions at chess and sex robots that will soon be just about able to steal your mans. Now there’s Inspirobot, generating sometimes dark, but always truly bizarre motivational posters for you.

According to its website, Inspirobot is “an artificial intelligence dedicated to generating unlimited amounts of unique inspirational quotes for endless enrichment of pointless human existence”. You just tap the ‘generate’ button for some meaningless (or maybe there’s just a profound point we’re missing) quotes and proverbs overlaid on some stock photos.

Jumbled quotes about humanity coolly placed upon a pic of a cemetery, a warning that birds will replace your vital organs one day and existentialist tips for sex. Here are some of the weirdest we encountered.